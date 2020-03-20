STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Her fighting spirit refused to give up': Doctor who was first attended Nirbhaya

A close family friend recalling those times revealed that Dr Kandwal was not able to eat, sleep and follow the routine in a proper manner.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Vipul Kandwal attends his patients in his private hospital on Racecourse Road, Dehradun. (Photo| EPS)

Dr Vipul Kandwal attends his patients in his private hospital on Racecourse Road, Dehradun. (Photo| EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Memories of the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 flashed before the eyes of Dr Vipul Kandwal as the clock struck 3.30 am on the fateful Friday morning, the exact time Supreme Court rejected all four Nirbhaya convicts' plea

"I am short of words. It will take some time to process and even believe that justice has been served, finally. Her fighting spirit is still here refusing to give up," says the gastroenterologist who along with the team in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital desperately tried to save Nirbhaya on the night he will never forget.

The four convicts were hanged till death exactly two hours later at 5.30 am. The convicts had moved a final plea to the apex court after Delhi high court rejected their plea at 12 am. 

Dr Kandwal, the first doctor to tend to unspeakably, irreversibly wounded Nirbhaya more than 7 years ago is up, not being able to sleep monitoring the hearing on a satellite television channel whole night. 

A close family friend recalling those times revealed that Dr Kandwal was not able to eat, sleep and follow the routine in a proper manner.

READ: Hanged finally! Crowd celebrates as clock strikes 5.30 am

"The terrible crime committed to the young woman affected him to the core. His soul was torn apart. We have always known him as a jolly good, polite and hardworking person. But this incident changed him completely," said a close family friend.

The oncologist afterwards moved to work for a private hospital in Delhi. He moved to Dehradun where he worked as a surgeon in Government Doon Medical College and Hospital before starting his own hospital in the foothill town.

His employees and colleagues from the hospital know him as the one who never defers anything and have never seen him bogged down by his emotions.

"The whole hospital knows him as the first doctor who tended to Nirbhaya. We know that he diligently follows the case but he never talks about it. I guess it pains him not being able to save the woman. I hope hanging of the convicts will provide him much-needed closure," said an employee from the hospital.

Those who have known him said that he was disturbed as the case dragged on since January this year but never lost faith in the justice system.

In January, after a death warrant was issued for the four convicts, Dr Kandwal had said that it brought a sense of closure to him as he was haunted by the memories what was done to her.

He was in the panel of the doctors who tried everything to save her before she was moved to Singapore for further treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. The nation was outraged and the central government had to take steps to Pacific the situation including framing of a new law for sexual assault and allied crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya gangrape Nirbhaya case Delhi rape case
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp