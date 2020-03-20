Italian tourist, who 'recovered' from COVID-19, dies in Jaipur hospital

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The Italian tourist who was the first coronavirus patient in Rajasthan, who later "recovered" from the disease, died in Jaipur early on Friday morning. This is the first corona-related death in Rajasthan which takes the toll to 5 in India.

The 69-year old Italian man, Andrey Carly, was being treated at Jaipur’s Fortis Hospital. Though he was earlier kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital while being treated for COVID-19, he had recently been found Corona negative after which he was shifted to RUHS for staying in quarantine. At the insistence of the Italian Embassy, the elderly man was shifted to Fortis Hospital where he has reportedly died due to a heart attack.

"He was corona free as we had cured him and his wife of Coronavirus. But his underlying condition was quite weak and it could not have been rectified immediately. We are told that he has died due to a heart attack. Though he was from an elderly age group, we had treated him for Corona. So we are not at all discouraged as we knew that his overall condition was very weak, " said a member of the team that cured the Italian couple,Dr Raman Sharma, a Senior Professor at Dept of Medicine, SMS Medical College and Hospital.

Andrey Carly had been a part of a 23-member group of Italian tourists. He came to Jaipur from Udaipur after travelling through Mandawa, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. On the night of February 28, he complained of breathlessness, and was taken to a private hospital and the next day, he was shifted to the SMS Hospital where he was screened for HINI and coronavirus. His samples were taken and tested in the hospital lab but turned out negative. On Monday, the patient's sample were again tested in the SMS microbiology lab and tested positive. A sample had also been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology for a confirmation check.

Later, Carly's wife was also found to be positive. National Institute of virolgy ( NIV ), Pune had confirmed him as a Covid -19 case on March 3. The next day his wife had also tested positive with the deadly virus.

Both of them were treated in the state's biggest hospital, the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. Doctors had first found Andrey's wife negative in a recent investigation, and later Andrey was also tested negative which suggested that doctors have achieved success in overcoming the Corona virus through a combination of Swine flu , malaria and HIV medicines. Andrey’s health showed signs of improving and his blood pressure was under control while pneumonia had been cured. Andrey's death now has sent alarm bells ringing all across Rajasthan.