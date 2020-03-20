STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's a day for all women of country: Nirbhaya's father reacts to convicts' hanging

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that she will appeal to the Supreme Court to make guidelines so that the delay tactics used in her daughter's case are not repeated in future.
 

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi walks out of Delhi High Court after hearing of 2012 gang Rape case.(Photo| EPS, Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged in Tihar Jail here, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh said that this day is for all the women of the country.

"Not just Nirbhaya, it is a day for all women of the country... Today, all people will say that they are happy as Nirbhaya has got justice. Our lawyers stood with us all the time. In the end, we won because we were just," Badrinath Singh told media here.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that she will appeal to the Supreme Court to make guidelines so that the delay tactics used in her daughter's case are not repeated in future.

"We will appeal to the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines so that the delay tactics used in Nirbhaya's case are not repeated in other cases. The process of availing legal remedies by death row convicts should be time-bound," Asha Devi told media here.

"In cases of more than on convicts, they should be allowed to only file their curative petition and mercy pleas etc together and not separately," she added.

She further said, "Today, I can say that I am proud of my daughter that because of her people know me as Nirbhaya's mother. If she would have been present today, then I would have been known as a doctor's mother, but now I am known as Nirbhaya's mother... My dharma as a mother has been fulfilled today."

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.

The hanging was carried out as per schedule at 5:30 a.m. after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.

The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. 

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
