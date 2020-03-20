STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirbhaya case: Patna-based social worker demands Padma Award for victim's mother Asha Devi

Dr Birbal Jha, chairman of Mithilalok Foundation, a social organisation working for socio-culture-economic development, has shot off an appeal-letter to the Prime Minister of India.

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the hanging of their daughter's rapists in New Delhi on Friday

Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the hanging of their daughter's rapists in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Following the hanging of the convicts of Nirbhaya rape case, a Patna-based social worker demanded for bestowing the Padma Award upon the victim's mother, who fought for the delivery of justice to her daughter.

Dr Birbal Jha, chairman of Mithilalok Foundation, a social organisation working for socio-culture-economic development, has shot off an appeal-letter to the Prime Minister of India. Dr Jha has demanded the Padma award  for the legal fighter in the Nirbhaya case.

"I appeal to the Government of India to bestow the Padma Award on Asha Devi, who fought for the delivery of justice in her daughter Nirbhaya’s rape and murder case which took around eight years to send the convicts to the gallows," wrote Dr Birbal Jha.

"Remarkably,  the victim’s mother, Asha Devi did not skip even a single date of the legal fight at courts from lower to the apex one, running from pillar to post, reposing her unshaken faith in the Indian judicial system," he said.

"Notably, the conscience of the nation was shaken with how the medical student was raped and murdered in a way that anybody would begin to shudder to think of the horrible night of 2012 when the heinous crime was committed on the undisturbing deceased Nirbhaya whose name was posthumously changed," reads his letter addressed to PM.

Meanwhile,the Mithilalok Foundation has passed a resolution to confer the ‘Legal Fighter Award’ on the mother of late Nirbhaya, who fought against the atrocities and violence, perpetuated against the humanity.

Dr Jha, who had earlier taken the initiative to provide the legal aid in the Gurugram School murder case of 2017, said that Asha Devi deserves to project an epitome of emotional empowerment so that women fighting for justice can get an inspiration from as she struggled.

TAGS
Mithilalok Foundation Dr Birbal Jha Nirbhaya rape Nirbhaya case Nirbhaya mother Asha Devi Nirbhaya mother award padma awards
