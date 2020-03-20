Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: Even COVID-19 scare fails to deter people from thronging Tihar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even the coronavirus outbreak could not deter people from assembling in large numbers outside the Tihar Jail to show their solidarity with Nirbhaya.

The four persons convicted for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student were hanged on the wee hours of Friday.

"My wife advised me not to step out amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but I could not contain my happiness as justice is being imparted to my sister," said Ravinder Singh Bakshi, a resident of Delhi's Hari Nagar.

Another woman, who has come from Madhya Pradesh especially to show solidarity with the victim, said that justice has finally been served. "I have come here to see justice unfold before my eyes," she said.

The huge gathering came amidst curbs imposed by the Delhi government on social gatherings of more than 20 people in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

Security has been tightened around the jail premises to keep a check on any untoward incident.