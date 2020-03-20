STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1.75 lakh rapes in India from 2014-18, MP consistently reported most cases: NCRB

In 2014, 36,739 rape cases were reported, while 34,094 cases were registered in 2015, the data compiled by the central agency under the Union Home Ministry stated.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 1.75 lakh rape cases were reported in the country between 2014-18 with Madhya Pradesh registering the highest number of cases all through this period, the latest NCRB data shows.

The maximum of 38,947 such cases across the country were registered in 2016.

In 2018, 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, the data said.

The total number of rape cases registered in the country during this five-year period stood at 1,75,695, according to the latest data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 25,259 cases during the five-year period, followed by 19,406 in Uttar Pradesh, 18,542 in Rajasthan and 15,613 in Maharashtra.

Assam reported 8,889 rape cases during the said period, while 8,693 such cases were registered in Delhi and 8,592 in Chhattisgarh.

In percentage terms, rape cases constituted 8.8 per cent of total crimes against women in 2018 (3,78,227), 9.04 per cent in 2017 (3,59,849), 11.49 per cent in 2016 (3,38,954), 10.35 per cent in 2015 (3,29,243) and 10.82 per cent in 2014 (3,39,457).

Authorities have often said that the rise in the number of such crimes is directly proportional to the population of a state and it also reflects that more FIRs are being registered by police.

The NCRB is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special and local laws in the country.

