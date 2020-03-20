STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna's Mahavir Mandir offers online darshan, doorstep prasad amid coronavirus outbreak

Those who make online bookings for offering the prasad by 4 pm will get the packet on the same day.

Published: 20th March 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Patna Mahavir Temple Trust Committee secretary Kishore Kunal

Patna Mahavir Temple Trust Committee secretary Kishore Kunal. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna's famous Mahavir Temple has made online darshan facilities available to devotees in order to keep them away from the temple amidst the coronavirus scare.

The temple has made an appeal to devotees to avoid coming to the temple but darshan and doorstep offering of prasad without any extra charge will continue through online booking.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Kishore Kunal, secretary of Patna Mahavir Temple Trust Committee, said that the temple will remain open, but the devotees are requested not to come to the temple.

"Online booking of prasad will start from Saturday. To prevent coronavirus infections at the temple, the sale of flowers is currently banned. It has been said that as long as the virus outbreak is on, the bell will not ring in the temple. All bells have been covered with clothes to prevent touching by devotees," he said.

He said that those who make online bookings for offering the prasad by 4 pm will get the packet of prasad on the same day. "At present, this arrangement has been made for Patna. If devotees living outside Patna want to take advantage of this facility, then this prasad will be sent to them through courier," he said.

The rituals to be held in the temple are also currently banned. "Those who might need pundits for religious rituals or worship will have them sent to their house on behalf of the temple," he said.

He said that around fifty to sixty thousand people come to visit the temple every Tuesday. On being asked how the devotees will have darshan of Lord Hanuman on Ramanavami, he said that it will be decided later after consulting the administration.

Seven to eight lakh devotees usually throng the Mahavir temple on the occasion of Ramnavami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna Mahavir Temple Trust Committee Coronavirus Patna temple online darshan Patna Mahavir Temple Patna temple coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp