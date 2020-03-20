STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convicts' plea for stay on hanging, decks cleared for execution at 5.30 am

The top court later refused to pass any order in this regard and leave the matter the Solicitor General.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday has dismissed the petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking a stay on execution. The verdict paved the way for the four convicts' execution as per schedule on Friday.

A three-judge Bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna, observed that consistent view of this court is that scope for review of President's decision in mercy petitions is very limited.

The top court stated in its order that the petitioner is not right in contending that the plea of juvenility has not been finally considered by the courts. It was duly considered and rejected by the courts, SC observed.

It also stated that the alleged torture in prison if any cannot be ground for judicial review of executive decision under Article 72.

We dismiss this petition warranting any judicial review of the decision by President rejecting his mercy plea, the top court stated.

Advocate AP Singh, while appearing for convict Pawan, showed to court school certificate, school register, and attendance register of Pawan claiming he was juvenile at the time of the crime. However, Justice Bhushan said these documents were already filed by him before the trial court, High court and in the SLP in Supreme Court.

Justice Bhushan stated told Singh that he is effectively asking to review the judgment. Interest of justice can't be something which can be reopened anytime, Justice Bhushan stated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raises objection on AP Singh's arguments. He submitted an updated chart of hearings and petitions. The Solicitor General said AP Singh has raised this plea before the trial court which rejected it on merits, High Court has dismissed the plea and then SLP and review plea was dismissed.

AP Singh again raised the argument that Pawan Gupta's FIR against Mandoli jail is pending, his statement should be recorded before he is hanged.

"Pawan received 14 stitches on his head. What type of human rights?" he said.

During the hearing, AP Singh also said, "I know they will be hanged but can it (execution) be stayed for two-three days to record (convict Pawan's) statement."

Singh also urged the top court to allow family members of convicts to meet them for last time 5-10 minutes.

On this, the Supreme Court stated that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will look into it if it's permitted. Mehta later stated that jail rules don't permit it and it's painful for both sides.

The top court later refused to pass any order in this regard and leave the matter the Solicitor General.

Singh also urged the top court to allow Akshay's eight-year-old child to meet him. However, Supreme Court stated that it is better for the child not to see this.

All four convicts - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am today.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Nirbhaya delhi gangrape Nirbhaya gangrape
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp