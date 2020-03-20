STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more test positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, total tally reaches three in state

Two trainee Indian Forest Services officers who went with the first patient on a study tour to Finland, Spain and Russia tested positive for the virus.

Published: 20th March 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wearing masks take part in a Ganga Aarti as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar

Devotees wearing masks take part in a Ganga Aarti as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar. (Photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two cases of coronavirus surfaced in Dehradun on Thursday with two trainee Indian Forest Services officers tested positive.

This takes to total number of coronavirus to three. Earlier, on Sunday, first confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced with a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest officer who tested positive. The trainee officers were part study tour to Finland, Spain and Russia with other the group of 62 trainees who have been kept in isolation.

After first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an advisory has been issued by state health department to instructions government employees work from home if they are experiencing cough and cold symptoms.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, corporate offices, gymnasium and many other services have already been closed down due to the scare of the fatal infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Uttarakhand coronavirus case IFS officer coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp