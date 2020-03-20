Two more test positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, total tally reaches three in state

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two cases of coronavirus surfaced in Dehradun on Thursday with two trainee Indian Forest Services officers tested positive.

This takes to total number of coronavirus to three. Earlier, on Sunday, first confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced with a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest officer who tested positive. The trainee officers were part study tour to Finland, Spain and Russia with other the group of 62 trainees who have been kept in isolation.

After first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Uttarakhand on Sunday, an advisory has been issued by state health department to instructions government employees work from home if they are experiencing cough and cold symptoms.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, corporate offices, gymnasium and many other services have already been closed down due to the scare of the fatal infection.