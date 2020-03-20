Two people test positive of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's first cases

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Two people, who are residents of Dharasmsala, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, the two cases in the hill state.

A 32-year old youth, who returned from Singapore on March 18, and a 63-year old woman, who had returned from Dubai on Thursday, have tested positive of COVID-19 in the preliminary tests conducted at Tanda Medical College.

They have been quarantined in the medical college itself with their families being home-quarantined. Deputy Commissioner (Kangra) Rakesh Prajapati said that two persons have tested positive in preliminary tests. As their blood samples have been sent to Pune for further testing.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that though two positive cases have come so far, the state is fully prepared for any situation.

At present, 823 people, who have travelled to coronavirus-affected countries, are under surveillance out of which, 19 samples were tested for the virus. While nine such were found to be negetiave, the results of the rest are awaited.

The state government has already closed all schools and other academic institutions till March 31.