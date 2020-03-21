Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome

By PTI

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Centre issued a statement on Thursday that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.

An Air India official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm.

The flight will evacuate all Indians stranded in Rome and return to Delhi on Sunday morning, the official added.