Army gives work from home for 35 per cent Officers, 50 per cent Junior Commissioned Officers

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane also reviewed the force’s preparation to contain COVID-19 with senior functionaries at the Army Headquarters.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing the Army Day annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up efforts to tackle the challenges posed by coronavirus outbreak, the Army issued a fresh advisory on Friday saying 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in its headquarters in the national capital will take turns in working from home for a week from March 23.

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on March 30. 

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane also reviewed the force’s preparation to contain COVID-19 with senior functionaries at the Army Headquarters. Instructions have been given to adhere to enhanced measures issued to all stakeholders.

COVID-19 LIVE | Pneumonia patients will also be tested for coronavirus, says government

“Thirty-five per cent officers and 50 per cent JCO/OR to work from home adhering to home quarantine for one week starting March 23. Second group to proceed on home quarantine on March 30. Intermixing of groups has to be avoided. It shall be ensured that personnel are available on telephone and electronic means at all times for exigencies of work,” the Army said. 

In order to avoid crowding, bunching at entry/exit points, personnel attending office at the Army Headquarters will also adhere to staggered timings, the advisory said. Postings of all personnel have been deferred while leave of personnel already on leave has been extended till April 15 at the discretion of competent authority. Temporary duties and foreign assignments as a measure covering welfare of the larger organisation have been cancelled or deferred.

