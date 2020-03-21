STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Avoid train travel as you may also get infected': Railways releases advisory amid COVID-19 fears

The appeal from the national transporter comes in the wake of the spike in the number of positive cases in the country.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers board a crowded train amid coronavirus scare in Thane on Saturday

Passengers board a crowded train amid coronavirus scare in Thane on Saturday. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic gripping the country with 285 confirmed cases on Saturday, the Railway Ministry has asked the people to "postpone all journeys" as a number of COVID-19 positive persons were found travelling in trains.

The railway ministry in a tweet said, "Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe."

The appeal from the national transporter comes in the wake of the spike in the number of positive cases in the country.

On Saturday, the railways deboarded two passengers, a Delhi based couple from Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Kazipet railway station, taking the total number of passengers deboarded to 12 in the last couple of days.

As a precautionary measure, the Indian Railways has already cancelled over 245 pair of trains and also increased the prices of the platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10. In a bid to stop the overcrowding at the railway premises, the railways on Saturday also relaxed the rules for the ticket refund rules for counter generated tickets.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State to have special control room, lockdown in Akola for two days

The IRCTC, on the other hand, has also stopped serving food on several trains and also announced that food plazas will remain closed till further notice. The railways had earlier removed the curtains and blankets from the airconditioned coaches as a part of precautionary measures to stop the chain of infection of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Indian railways train journey COVID 19 Railways coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp