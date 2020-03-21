Coal allocation: CBI files case filed against Adani Group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked officials from the Adani Power Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited and 25 other companies for allegedly causing Rs 97-crore loss to the exchequer.

Former finance department officials of MCL -- chief manager Kaberi Mukherjee, senior managers Anil Kumar Bhowmik, Debajyoti Chakraborty and deputy manager Sripalli Veeraghanta - have been booked for the alleged fraud, officials said.

It is alleged that the officials conspired with the accused companies with an intention to defraud MCL in a matter relating to supply of coal by it to the companies through rail rake under Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs).The accused public servants allegedly abused their official positions by allowing supply of coal to the said companies without adhering to the provisions.