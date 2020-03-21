Coronavirus: Cloud over President House, Parliament after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s Holi party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliament and even Rashtrapati Bhavan have come under the pandemic scare after it came to light on Friday that BJP MP Dushyant Singh had attended a party in Lucknow recently where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was present.

Several Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members who had been in contact with Dushyant in Parliament last week went into self- quarantine following the revelation, as did the MP along with his mother, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who also attended the party. President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo coronavirus test on Saturday, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan sources.



Dushyant, along with MPs of Rajasthan, had also attended a breakfast meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18. Among those present were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress’ Kumari Selja and boxer-MP Mary Kom, among others.

Dushyant had also attended a Parliamentary standing committee meeting where Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien sat close to him. Brien has also opted for home quarantine. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to lodge an FIR against the singer for concealing facts and putting public in danger. His office has also ordered sanitisation of all sites in Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur visited by Kanika Kapoor and asked the respective administrations to contact the people who came in touch with her.