Coronavirus: Gehlot orders lockdown in Rajasthan till March 31, exempts essential services

There will be a 'complete lockdown', barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: To prevent coronavirus from rapidly spreading in Rajasthan,  Gehlot government has announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31, making it the first state in the country to do so. 

Barring essential services, all government and private offices, malls ,shops , factories and public transport will remain closed and only hospitals and essential services will remain operational. 

"It is very important for people to stay in their homes to deal with this global epidemic," said Gehlot. 

"In this crisis, the government stands with the people of the state.  Follow the decisions and advisories of the government to defeat the Corona threat so that the situation does not go out of control," he added.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a core group has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Home and Transport Rajeev Swaroop for effective implementation of  decisions taken by different departments as per the circumstances arising out of the corona virus n daily basis.

The Chief Minister said that during this lockdown period, special effort would be undertaken to ensure that people do not have any problem regarding food items.

He has also instructed that more than one crore families linked to the National Food Security Act, will now be provided with wheat free of cost till May.  

He further instructed that free packets of essential food items in urban areas should be provided free of cost from April 1 onwards for next 2 months to street vendors, daily wage labourers and such needy families who are out of NFSA list.  

These packets will be made available in collaboration with district administration and municipalities.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infection cases are on rise in the state, sparking huge concern reason. 

Half a dozen new positive cases have been reported in the state on Saturday itself. 

Section-144 is also applicable in the state till 31 March to protect against the coronavirus.  

At the same time, examinations of all schools-colleges and universities have been postponed.  The state government is taking all kinds of steps to protect against Corona.  All the major temples and the famous Ajmer Dargahs of the state have been closed. Only a few people are allowed to go there for worship.

Instructions have also been given to make isolation wards in district hospitals.   

