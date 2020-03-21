STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Jadavpur University, Kolkata college make low-cost hand sanitisers

A top state health department official said sanitisers should have over 60 per cent alcohol content and prepared by qualified chemists.

Published: 21st March 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitizer | PTI

PTI file image of hand sanitisers used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the demand for hand sanitizers rising in the wake of the coronavirus scare, two higher educational institutions in the city have made low-cost sanitiser claiming they met WHO guidelines.

A top state health department official said sanitisers should have over 60 per cent alcohol content and prepared by qualified chemists.

"We have been told about the hand sanitisers made by Surendranath College and Jadavpur University.

We welcome such move and we wish to test their samples very soon to decide if their products can be used on a mass scale," the official said.

Jadavpur University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that the pharmacy department has already developed a hand sanitiser with 70 per cent alcohol content, sourced from herbal fluids.

The sanitisers have been made by following World Health Organisation (WHO) specifications, Bhattacharya claimed.

"Already 200 bottles, weighing 100 ml each, have been produced and are being distributed free of cost among our staff, local rickshaw pullers, auto drivers and shop keepers, Bhattacharya, who is from the Chemical Engineering department, said.

Bhattacharya said the Faculty of Engineering & Technology Students' Union (FETSU) of JU also separately produced a low-cost hand sanitiser under the supervision of the faculty "meeting all WHO specifications."

"FETSU has produced 50 bottles of sanitisers for a social cause," he said.

Meanwhile, till Wednesday the chemistry department of Surendranath College has made 40 bottles of hand sanitiser at one of its four laboratories, the head of the department, Harishankar Biswas, said on Friday.

Each bottle contains 100 ml sanitiser, he said.

"We were happy with the result. 40 bottles of sanitisers are ready and we are producing more. The sanitiser is called Sparsho (touch) and the bottles will be distributed for free among the locals," the senior chemistry teacher said.

In both cases, apart from the chemical ingredients available at the lab, other contents were procured from the market, and the concoction was prepared meeting WHO norms, the teacher claimed.

While the principal of Surendranath College said a team from the institution has already met the officials of the state health department to offer support in replenishing sanitiser stock as much as possible, the JU Pro-VC said, We will formally approach the health department later.

The Presidency University Students' Union on Friday announced it will make hand sanitisers with crowdfunding to help people fight COVID-19.

"Keeping in mind the current need of sanitation facilities and gross unavailability of necessities such as hand sanitisers, Presidency University Students' Union takes the initiative to make hand sanitizers with the help of students and certain faculty members," the leader of the union, Subhajit Sarkar, said.

The union requested every student to donate according to their capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jadavpur University hand santizers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp