Coronavirus: Jharkhand MLA returns from US, gets admitted to hospital

By PTI

RANCHI/DUMKA: Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Deepika Pandey on Saturday said she had returned from the United States on March 19 and straightaway got admitted to a state-run hospital.

The Godda MLA said reports of her swab and blood and samples is expected later in the evening.

"I straightaway went to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences). I am alright and reports of the samples are expected tonight," she said.

Meanwhile, 417 residents of Dumka district underwent health check-up upon their return from pilgrimages and none of them showed any coronavirus-like symptom, health officials said.

District Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said a driver, a contract employee with the Health Department, was terminated from service after he refused to drive to a place for the screening of a person.

"Last night (Friday) around 10 pm got call from a Mukhiya that a youth has just returned from Srinagar, informed the health dept who wanted to get a vehicle sent to get him for screening, the driver on contract refused saying 'Jaan bachega to dusri naukry milegi' (I will get another job if I stay alive).

He got terminated today," she tweeted.

On the other hand, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has recommended an amount of Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS funds for taking preventive measures against coronavirus infection in Godda and Deoghar districts.