STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Over 500 cases filed in Maharashtra for violations, Thane bans assembly of more than ten persons

The violations include not observing lockdown, hiding or falsifying travel history, fleeing home quarantine, spreading rumours about the infection.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians walk past closed shops at Dadar Vyapari Sangh in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 540 offences have been registered in Maharashtra for violating orders in place to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The violations include not observing lockdown, hiding or falsifying travel history, fleeing home quarantine, spreading rumours about the infection and advertising products with the aim of profiting from the outbreak, they said.

The Epidemic Diseases Act is in place in the state and violators are being charged under this law as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, they added.

Till Saturday afternoon, 188 offences were registered in Thane, 95 in Palghar, 74 in Ahmednagar, 44 in Solapur and 13 in Nagpur, an official said.

A man who was seen loitering on the streets of Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday despite being in-home quarantine is among the people who have been booked, he added.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal on Saturday banned the assembly of more than ten persons in the city in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Action will be taken if more than ten people are found to have gathered on roads or in other public places, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Singhal also said that no standing passengers would be allowed on civic-run TMT buses, and only one passenger would be allowed per seat.

The administration will run buses at 40 per cent of the capacity.

Deputy Municipal Commissioners and Assistant Municipal Commissioners have been given powers to take action against those violating regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act, COVID-19 Act and the Epidemic Act, he said.

Only five visitors at a time will be allowed at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters and ward offices, he said, appealing people to use the TMC's online facilities instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp