STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: PIB implements social distancing at Cabinet briefing, MHA asks states to ensure implementation of 'Janta Curfew'

The journalists present at the National Media Centre were asked to maintain a distance with each other by leaving seats and rows vacant.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials wear masks as they patrol during restrictions in the wake of deadly coronavirus in Bhilwara Saturday March 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking to implement social-distancing measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) gave journalists an option on Saturday to watch the briefing on the cabinet decisions online and put questions to Union ministers through WhatsApp.

The journalists present at the National Media Centre were asked to maintain a distance with each other by leaving seats and rows vacant.

Not many scribes were present at the National Media Centre.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the briefing.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for social distancing as a measure to check the spread of the coronavirus, saying precautions were necessary as there was no sure shot cure for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that the 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is observed properly in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The home secretary also told the top bureaucrats of all states to see that local bodies, fire services, police and civil defence blow sirens or ring bells on Sunday evening to express gratitude towards those involved in tackling the disease.

"As you are aware, Hon'ble Prime Minister, during his address to the Nation on March 19, on combating COVID-19, requested all citizens to observe 'Janta' curfew (a curfew imposed for the people, by the people, on the people themselves) from 7 AM until 9 PM on this Sunday, the 22nd March 2020.

"During this curfew, no one apart from those involved with essential services is supposed to venture out of home," Bhalla said in his letter.

The home secretary said the prime minister had also mentioned that there are many brave people who are at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic like medical staff, police, government servants, airline staff, media persons, bus/train/auto operators and those involved in providing home delivery.

To show gratitude to their selfless service to the nation during such trying times, the prime minister had expressed his desire that at 5 pm on March 22 all citizens acknowledge and salute their efforts by standing in balconies or at the doors of their houses and clap or ring bells for five minutes, he added.

"All States and Union Territories are, therefore, requested to widely disseminate the message of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to the community at large," Bhalla said.

"Further, Urban Local Bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions, Fire Services, Police Services, Civil Defence and Industrial Establishments etc., should be advised to ring a siren at 5.00 pm on March 22 for intimation of all citizens," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Press Information Bureau Coronavirus COVID-19 Janta Curfew National Media Centre
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp