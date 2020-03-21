Covid-19: Anyone spreading rumours on social media will be booked, warn Punjab cops

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has warned that anyone spreading fake news and rumours on WhatsApp about COVID-19 will be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the law.

In an advisory, Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Saturday took strong note of the unsubstantiated rumours and fake news being spread on the COVID-19 pandemic and strictly warned that those found guilty of indulging in such acts will be penalized.

The advisory warned people against spreading baseless information which can create unnecessary panic, with a series of dos and don’ts.

Gupta requested the general public not to create panic and unrest through malicious forwards and social media posts. Pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our daily lives and affects our livelihoods, he said the safety and welfare of our family members, colleagues and everyone around is of paramount importance, with the authorities doing their best to battle the problem.

The Chandigarh Police also issued an advisory, saying it has been noticed that some people are posting fake and unauthenticated news posts on social media, thus creating panic among the public. All are requested not to post any such messages on social media or forward them, it said. If anyone is found creating panic and unrest in public through such posts, they will be dealt with as per relevant provisions of the law, it added.

Punjab Police Advisory:

* Do not just send forwards. If you are yourself not sure of the information or the source of the information in the message, do not forward to friends and family.

* Show restraint in what you post on social media or send on WhatsApp. Do not spread fake news.

* Seek authentic sources or government helplines for information. Do not believe rumours.