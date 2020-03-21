STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Despite zero positive cases, Goa imposes Section 144 to curb circulation of rumours

The orders issued by the District Magistrates of North Goa and South Goa district has also warned of action against spreading of rumours related to the coronavirus.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government on Saturday imposed section 144 CrPC in both districts of the state to prohibit movement of more than four persons together, as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders issued by the District Magistrates of North Goa and South Goa district has also warned of action against spreading of rumours related to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 LIVE | Total positive cases surpass 280

"Through mass and social media without its proper verification and also through instances of misreporting in the newspapers which has led to doubts and panic in society" potentially leading to incitement and violence.

