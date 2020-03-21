STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Man with no foreign-travel history tests positive in Bengal

The resident of Dumdum in North 24 Parganas district was admitted to a private hospital on Monday with fever and dry cough.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:50 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 57-year-old man with no history of travelling abroad tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal, making it the fourth confirmed case in the state, a health department official said on Saturday.

His symptoms intensified since Thursday, according to the official.

The man's samples tested positive twice and he is currently at an isolation ICU of the hospital, the official said.

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old woman from Habra in the same district, with a recent travel history to Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19.

