STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF personnel on holiday get 15 days leave extension in view of coronavirus

Officers have been directed not to sanction new leave to any personnel, except in the case of any emergency, during the next fortnight.

Published: 21st March 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: To keep its personnel safe from the threat of coronavirus, the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir has extended the leave of its personnel, presently on vacation outside the Union Territory, by 15 more days, an official said.

The officers have also been directed not to sanction leave to any personnel, except in the case of any emergency, during the next fortnight, Public Relations Officer of CRPF (Jammu sector) told PTI.

He said the decision to this effect was taken by the top brass in view of the emerging situation due to Coronavirus infection.

The medical units at all the camps are alert and also running awareness campaigns to educate the troops of the safety measures against COVID-19, Singh, who is also Deputy Commandant of 166th Battalion, said.

He said the free entry of the visitors into the camps has been stopped while masks and sanitisers were distributed among the personnel.

"CRPF is also conducting the fumigation exercise with major thrust on the cleanliness at the camps and their surroundings," the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp