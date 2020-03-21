STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after fall of Kamal Nath government, rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs join BJP

These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president J P Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

The 19 Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs pose with their resignation letters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-two rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, joined the BJP on Saturday, national general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president J P Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field them in the bypolls necessitated by their resignations.

These former MLAs, believed to be Scindia loyalists, met Nadda at his residence.

Vijayvargiya was also present there.

The Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 of these rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday, a day before Chief Minister Kamal Nath chose to resign after it became clear that his government had lost the majority.

The speaker had accepted the resignations of six of them earlier.

Scindia, a former Union minister, quit the Congress and joined the BJP recently.

The saffron party is likely to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission will announce the bypoll dates once the crisis brought in by the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress Kailash Vijayvargiya BJP J P Nadda Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp