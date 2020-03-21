STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

East Coast Railway cancels 68 trains on Sunday for 'Janata Curfew' amid COVID-19 scare

The ECoR had cancelled several pairs of trains as the number of passengers dropped following cancellation of tickets owing to coronavirus threat.

Published: 21st March 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

People seen with Mask at Chennai Central Railway Station on Monday

Representational image. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 68 Express and Passenger trains
originating between the midnight of Saturday till 10 pm on Sunday and rescheduled four others following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has called for the curfew on Sunday and urged people to cooperate with the government in containment of the virus by remaining in their homes.

The ECoR had cancelled several pairs of trains as the number of passengers dropped following cancellation of tickets owing to coronavirus threat. The Railways have also appealed to all passengers to avoid non-essential travel.

Originating trains cancelled from Puri

  1. Puri-Chennai Express

  2. Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express

  3. Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express

Originating trains cancelled from Bhubaneswar

  1. Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

  2. Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Odisha Sampark Kranti Express

  3. Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express

  4. Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express

  5. Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Express

  6. Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express

  7. Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

Originating trains cancelled from Sambalpur

  1. Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express

  2. Sambalpur-Rayagada Inter City Express

  3. Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Express

Originating trains cancelled from Rayagada

  • Rayagada-Sambalpur Intercity Express

Originating trains cancelled from Balangir

  • Balangir-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express

Originating trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam

  1. Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express

  2. Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express

  3. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express

At least eight trains will remain cancelled on different days due to the cancellation of the trains from different originating stations for Janata curfew. Local passenger trains will also be cancelled on March 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Coast Railway ECoR train cancellation Janata Curfew Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp