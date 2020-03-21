East Coast Railway cancels 68 trains on Sunday for 'Janata Curfew' amid COVID-19 scare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 68 Express and Passenger trains

originating between the midnight of Saturday till 10 pm on Sunday and rescheduled four others following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has called for the curfew on Sunday and urged people to cooperate with the government in containment of the virus by remaining in their homes.

The ECoR had cancelled several pairs of trains as the number of passengers dropped following cancellation of tickets owing to coronavirus threat. The Railways have also appealed to all passengers to avoid non-essential travel.

Originating trains cancelled from Puri

Puri-Chennai Express Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express

Originating trains cancelled from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Odisha Sampark Kranti Express Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Express Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

Originating trains cancelled from Sambalpur

Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express Sambalpur-Rayagada Inter City Express Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Express

Originating trains cancelled from Rayagada

Rayagada-Sambalpur Intercity Express

Originating trains cancelled from Balangir

Balangir-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express

Originating trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express

At least eight trains will remain cancelled on different days due to the cancellation of the trains from different originating stations for Janata curfew. Local passenger trains will also be cancelled on March 22.