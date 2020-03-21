East Coast Railway cancels 68 trains on Sunday for 'Janata Curfew' amid COVID-19 scare
The ECoR had cancelled several pairs of trains as the number of passengers dropped following cancellation of tickets owing to coronavirus threat.
BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 68 Express and Passenger trains
originating between the midnight of Saturday till 10 pm on Sunday and rescheduled four others following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Prime Minister has called for the curfew on Sunday and urged people to cooperate with the government in containment of the virus by remaining in their homes.
Originating trains cancelled from Puri
Puri-Chennai Express
Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express
Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express
Originating trains cancelled from Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Odisha Sampark Kranti Express
Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express
Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express
Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Express
Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express
Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express
Originating trains cancelled from Sambalpur
Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express
Sambalpur-Rayagada Inter City Express
Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Express
Originating trains cancelled from Rayagada
- Rayagada-Sambalpur Intercity Express
Originating trains cancelled from Balangir
- Balangir-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express
Originating trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express
Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express
Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express
At least eight trains will remain cancelled on different days due to the cancellation of the trains from different originating stations for Janata curfew. Local passenger trains will also be cancelled on March 22.