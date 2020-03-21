Infographics: Coronavirus in a nutshell - all you need to know

By Online Desk

Coronavirus stable for hours on surfaces

According to a study, coronavirus sticks around on plastic surfaces for up to three days, but for a shorter period on metals. Check out more



It's time to insulate yourselves

Coronavirus spreads when mucus or droplets containing the virus get into your body through your eyes, nose or throat and most often through your hands. Here’s everything you need to know about how to disinfect your body, home and surroundings.

Travelling

Is it ok to travel abroad? What are the documents I need to carry? Here's your travel guide.



Social stigma

People suspected of coronavirus infection are fleeing from quarantine facilities owing to social stigma fears. What is social stigma and how to address it? Here's a guide

Impact on work culture

The Centre and state governments have urged companies to ask their employees to work from home till March-end to combat the fast-spreading Covid-19. Are MNCs vulnerable? Will it affect hiring? Which professionals will be the worst-hit? Here's everything in a nutshell.