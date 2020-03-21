Infographics: Coronavirus in a nutshell - all you need to know
According to a study, coronavirus sticks around on plastic surfaces for up to three days, but for a shorter period on metals. Check out more
Coronavirus stable for hours on surfaces
It's time to insulate yourselves
Coronavirus spreads when mucus or droplets containing the virus get into your body through your eyes, nose or throat and most often through your hands. Here’s everything you need to know about how to disinfect your body, home and surroundings.
Travelling
Is it ok to travel abroad? What are the documents I need to carry? Here's your travel guide.
Social stigma
People suspected of coronavirus infection are fleeing from quarantine facilities owing to social stigma fears. What is social stigma and how to address it? Here's a guide
Impact on work culture
The Centre and state governments have urged companies to ask their employees to work from home till March-end to combat the fast-spreading Covid-19. Are MNCs vulnerable? Will it affect hiring? Which professionals will be the worst-hit? Here's everything in a nutshell.