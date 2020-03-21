Lockdown in major cities till March 31 to tackle coronavirus as Maharashtra reports maximum cases

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid growing concern over spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that all workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31.



The shutdown will be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, Thackeray said.



COVID-19 LIVE | Pneumonia patients will also be tested for coronavirus, says government

Government offices will operate at 25 per cent attendance, he said. Maharashtra so far has 52 coronavirus positive cases, while one Covid-19 patients died in Mumbai this week. Thackeray said maximum number of patients were from these cities and had travelled abroad.

In a televised address, Thackeray said only essential services will remain open which includefood, milk and medicines. Banks will remain functional, Thackeray said. The attendance in government offices will be brought down to 25 per cent from the present 50 per cent on rotation basis as announced earlier, he said.



“The trains and buses are the city’s lifeline and cannot be stopped. I have been advised to take this step. But doing this will affect movement of those working in places which provide essential services to the city, he said. The decision to shut down public transport will not be taken as of now, he said.