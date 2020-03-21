Noida's 'Supertech Capetown' society in isolation after one resident tests positive for coronavirus

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With one notice on Saturday morning, a bustling and one of the largest societies in terms of occupancy -- Supertech Capetown -- was enveloped into a disturbing silence as a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

The Uttar Pradesh administration officials drove through the 34-acre project announcing no one is allowed to step out of their flats, leave aside stepping out of the society. All cabs, maids and delivery boys are stopped from entering the society.

Those found to be violating the rule are forced to go back to their flats. Even access to the ATM situated inside the Capetown premises at Noida Sector 74 has been withheld as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, health officials from Uttar Pradesh visited each flat asking the number of occupants. There are roughly 5,000 units in society.

Meanwhile, security guards at the two gates are accompanied by police personnel to prevent any violation.

If a resident cites "unavoidable circumstances" for leaving the society, he has to call up a number of the health department control room where an official would decide if the resident must go out.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B.N. Singh in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and other officials, passed an order for sealing the housing society.

"Under Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 Section 2, the Supertech Capetown Group Housing sector 74 Noida has to be sealed with immediate effect," it said.

Earlier, the gym and swimming pool facilities were shut.

Meanwhile, many security guards who were caught inside are now stuck for the next two days. Moreover, the families who have failed to stock rations in the wake of panic buying are also concerned about a prolonged lockdown.

Administration officials have told the residents that those who violate the norms will be charged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).