One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Noida, total 5

The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society.

Published: 21st March 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing mask wheels essential goods across a deserted road in New Delhi on Friday due to coronavirus.

A man wearing mask wheels essential goods across a deserted road in New Delhi on Friday due to coronavirus. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NOIDA: One more person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, taking the number of COVID-19 cases to five here, district officials said on Saturday.

The person stays in Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 and the district administration has announced a lockdown of the residential society, which has thousands of residents, from 10 am Saturday till 7 am on Monday for sanitisation, the officials said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"During this period nobody would be allowed to get in or go out of society except only in very essential cases. Everybody is requested to stay indoors," District Magistrate B N Singh stated in an order.

Earlier three residents from Sectors 100, 78 and 41 and one from Delhi been tested positive in Noida, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 coronavirus positive cases, including one foreigner, while 258 such cases have been reported across India till Saturday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

