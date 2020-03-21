STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records its first locally-transmitted COVID-19 

This increased the total number of COVID-19 positive cases by two, to total of 21 positive cases in the state. 

Published: 21st March 2020 05:18 PM

Worshippers at a mosque in Hyderabad ( Photo| S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded its first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 on Saturday. 

The case is a 21-year-old male, who was the primary contact of another person designated as Patient-14, a Dubai returnee. 

The second new case is of a 35-year-old male who is employed on a cruise ship in the US and had a travel history from Dubai. 

The 21 positive cases in the state include 10 Indonesians who had arrived in Karimnagar on March 13 in Sampak Kranti Express from New Delhi.

Telangana cases coronavirus COVID-19
