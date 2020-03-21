Telangana records its first locally-transmitted COVID-19 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded its first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The case is a 21-year-old male, who was the primary contact of another person designated as Patient-14, a Dubai returnee.

This increased the total number of COVID-19 positive cases by two, to a total of 21 positive cases in the state.

The second new case is of a 35-year-old male who is employed on a cruise ship in the US and had a travel history from Dubai.

The 21 positive cases in the state include 10 Indonesians who had arrived in Karimnagar on March 13 in Sampak Kranti Express from New Delhi.