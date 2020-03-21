Union Minister Prakash Javadekar holds meeting with Pune officials over coronavirus threat

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday held a review meeting via video conference with the Divisional Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner of Pune over the coronavirus threat.

Pune District Collector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and other officials also attended the meeting.

This comes as two fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune earlier today, taking the total tally of positive cases in the city to 23.

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 63.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country.