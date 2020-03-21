STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar holds meeting with Pune officials over coronavirus threat

This comes as two fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune earlier today, taking the total tally of positive cases in the city to 23.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday held a review meeting via video conference with the Divisional Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner of Pune over the coronavirus threat.

Pune District Collector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and other officials also attended the meeting.

This comes as two fresh confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune earlier today, taking the total tally of positive cases in the city to 23.

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 63.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar coronavirus threat
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp