65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai, second casualty in Maharashtra, fifth in India

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old male coronavirus positive patient died in Mumbai on Saturday late night. This is the fifth coronavirus casualty in India.

The man was earlier admitted in Reliance Hospital then shifted to government hospital and then shifted to a government hospital.

He had a high chronic history of diabetes, blood pressure, ischemic heart disease and after contracting coronavirus he also developed acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDC) leading to his death.

As per reports, ten more coronavirus positive patients were detected on Sunday that includes five from Mumbai while 5 from Pune.

The fifth patient had international travel history while the rest of them succumbed to the infection post coming in contact with other coronavirus positive patients.

Maharashtra currently has 74 positive coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has already announced preventive measures to curb the spread of virus like prohibiting people from using the local trains from Sunday, and being asked to stay at home.

Only those working in in essential services and government officers are only allowed to travel in the local trains.

Government has also deployed Maharashtra Police, Railway police, health officer and revenue officers team at the entrance and exit of the railway station to check the ID cards.

The thermal gun has been given to check the temperature of travelling passengers.