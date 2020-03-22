STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All 22 MLAs who joined BJP will get tickets: Scindia

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including all six former cabinet ministers on Saturday joined BJP at party president JP Nadda's residence.

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:53 AM

Congress rebel MLAs join BJP in presence of JP Nadda and Scindie. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that all the 22 MLAs who left the Congress and joined the BJP will get tickets.

"Our 22 MLAs have joined BJP today with the blessings of Party President JP Nadda. All will get tickets. He encouraged us and assured that everyone's honour will be maintained," Scindia told reporters.

Rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including all six former cabinet ministers on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, at party president JP Nadda's residence.

Nadda symbolically inducted them into the party by offering him a party stole. Party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Kailash Vijayvargiya were present during the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of all rebel MLAs including six cabinet ministers who are said to be supporters of Congress' former senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

These members include Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput and Prabhuram Choudhary. They all were cabinet ministers in Kamal Nath government.

After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation.

After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state adds a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles. He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test on Friday.

22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP.

