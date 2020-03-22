All passenger, express trains cancelled till March 31: Railways

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period.

The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains.

However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.

According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight.

"However, bare minimum suburban services and the Kolkata Metro Rail service will continue till March 22 midnight.

Thereafter, these services will also be stopped till March 31 midnight," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed 300 marks.

In view of 'Janata Curfew', the Indian Railways had already decided to cancel the long-distance trains originating between 4 a.m. and 10 pm. The railways has also cancelled all passengers trains across the country.

By Saturday, the railways had cancelled 245 pairs of trains across the country and also stopped providing blankets in the air-conditioned coaches.