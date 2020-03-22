STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All passenger, express trains cancelled till March 31: Railways

Only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight till March 31 midnight.

Published: 22nd March 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways. (File Photo)

Indian Railways. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, the railways on Sunday announced suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period.

The railways had already trimmed down its services on Friday by cancelling a majority of trains.

However, it had allowed all trains that had already started the journey to continue.

According to a new order issued by the railways, only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight.

"However, bare minimum suburban services and the Kolkata Metro Rail service will continue till March 22 midnight.

Thereafter, these services will also be stopped till March 31 midnight," a spokesperson of the Indian Railways said.

On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed 300 marks.

In view of 'Janata Curfew', the Indian Railways had already decided to cancel the long-distance trains originating between 4 a.m. and 10 pm. The railways has also cancelled all passengers trains across the country.

By Saturday, the railways had cancelled 245 pairs of trains across the country and also stopped providing blankets in the air-conditioned coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata Curfew COVID-19 Coronavirus trains Indian Railways
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp