STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 14 jawans missing, many injured after fierce gun battle with Maoists

According to the official statement, over 150 jawans are still inside the inhospitable forested region cited to be the stronghold of the Red Brigade.

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

DGP DM Awasthi briefing the CM Bhupesh Baghel on the encounter.

DGP DM Awasthi briefing the CM Bhupesh Baghel on the encounter.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Fourteen security personnel are missing and many sustained bullet injuries after a fierce exchange of fire with the outlawed Maoists took place at Elmagunda in the edgy district of Sukma, south Chhattisgarh.

According to the officials, the fourteen wounded jawans have been airlifted from the encounter site to Raipur and admitted in a private hospital. The conditions of three are stated to be critical.

“On a tip-off, a joint team of district reserve guards (DRG) and special task force (STF) were out on special anti-Maoist operation near Kasalpad forested hilly terrain, close to Chintagufa yesterday late evening. There was heavy exchange of fire between the forces and the rebels for around five hours. 14 injured personnel were air-lifted to Raipur. The conditions of three stated to be serious. We are not able to contact 14 jawans engaged in the gunfight”, a senior police officer said.

According to the official statement, over 150 jawans are still inside the inhospitable forested region cited to be the stronghold of the Red Brigade.

So far there are no reports of any security personnel being killed in the encounter, he added. The police claimed that the jawans shot dead some naxal leaders too, though their bodies have not been recovered so far.

Chhattisgarh director general of police D M Awasthi briefed the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel about the encounter at his official residence.

Sukma is among the seven districts of conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh affected by the Maoists violence.

Further details are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh maoist attack Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp