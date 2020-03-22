Chhattisgarh: 14 jawans missing, many injured after fierce gun battle with Maoists

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Fourteen security personnel are missing and many sustained bullet injuries after a fierce exchange of fire with the outlawed Maoists took place at Elmagunda in the edgy district of Sukma, south Chhattisgarh.

According to the officials, the fourteen wounded jawans have been airlifted from the encounter site to Raipur and admitted in a private hospital. The conditions of three are stated to be critical.

“On a tip-off, a joint team of district reserve guards (DRG) and special task force (STF) were out on special anti-Maoist operation near Kasalpad forested hilly terrain, close to Chintagufa yesterday late evening. There was heavy exchange of fire between the forces and the rebels for around five hours. 14 injured personnel were air-lifted to Raipur. The conditions of three stated to be serious. We are not able to contact 14 jawans engaged in the gunfight”, a senior police officer said.

According to the official statement, over 150 jawans are still inside the inhospitable forested region cited to be the stronghold of the Red Brigade.

So far there are no reports of any security personnel being killed in the encounter, he added. The police claimed that the jawans shot dead some naxal leaders too, though their bodies have not been recovered so far.

Chhattisgarh director general of police D M Awasthi briefed the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel about the encounter at his official residence.

Sukma is among the seven districts of conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh affected by the Maoists violence.

Further details are awaited.