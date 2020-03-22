Coronavirus outbreak: 12 new cases in Maharashtra, total count in state at 64 

MUMBAI: Twelve more coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the count to 64 on Saturday— the highest in the country.
“On Saturday, 12 more corona positive patients were detected. Eight are from Mumbai, two are from Pune, and one each in Yavatmal and Kalyan. There are 44 cases in Maharashtra now,” said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directives, Tope said, the government has started taking random samples to check whether the infection has spread in the community.
“Out of eight new corona patients in Mumbai, six had returned from abroad while one is an airport staffer and the other from Gujarat. The two persons from Pune on Saturday had travelled to England and Ireland.”
As many as 1,861 international passengers were screened at international airports of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.