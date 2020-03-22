STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Punjab gives relief of Rs 3,000 each to construction workers as state into lockdown

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the construction workers to take all preventive measures to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Published: 22nd March 2020 02:24 PM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Amid the coronavirus fears, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced an immediate relief of Rs 3,000 to each registered construction worker in the state.

The money would be transferred to their bank accounts by March 23 in a bid to mitigate the hardships being faced by them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official statement said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

A sum of Rs 96 crore will be released for this purpose, said an official spokesperson, adding the Labour Department has been directed by the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to ensure the transfer.

Comments

