STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Different government agencies numbers not matching: Congress raises mismatch of coronavirus cases

The Congress leader said that the number of cases in Haryana are being shown far less on the Health Ministry's website.

Published: 22nd March 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the government has decided to lockdown 75 districts across the country, Congress has raised the issue of mismatch in the number of cases by different agencies.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Why are the #COVID19outbreak cases of diff. Govt agencies not matching?"

He cited the example of "GOI Health Ministry-A 324 #COVID19 cases at 11.45 AM today, ICMR - 341 COVID-19 cases at 10 AM, today "

"Is Govt unaware?" he questioned.

The Congress leader said that similarly, the number of cases in Haryana are being shown far less on the Health Ministry's website.

"Govt of #Haryana has announced 6 Corona cases on 20 March, which rose to 8 on 21 March but Govt of India still refers only 3 Corona positive cases in #Haryana? Why?" Surjewala tweeted.

As 13,049 people have lost their lives across the globe and with 3.7 lakh affected, the number of coronavirus affected people in India reached 324 on Sunday with six deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus outbreak congress central government government data coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus cases india
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp