Different government agencies numbers not matching: Congress raises mismatch of coronavirus cases

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the government has decided to lockdown 75 districts across the country, Congress has raised the issue of mismatch in the number of cases by different agencies.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Why are the #COVID19outbreak cases of diff. Govt agencies not matching?"

He cited the example of "GOI Health Ministry-A 324 #COVID19 cases at 11.45 AM today, ICMR - 341 COVID-19 cases at 10 AM, today "

"Is Govt unaware?" he questioned.

The Congress leader said that similarly, the number of cases in Haryana are being shown far less on the Health Ministry's website.

"Govt of #Haryana has announced 6 Corona cases on 20 March, which rose to 8 on 21 March but Govt of India still refers only 3 Corona positive cases in #Haryana? Why?" Surjewala tweeted.

As 13,049 people have lost their lives across the globe and with 3.7 lakh affected, the number of coronavirus affected people in India reached 324 on Sunday with six deaths.