India reports sixth coronavirus casualty as Bihar man with travel history to Qatar dies, first in state

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure on Saturday at AIIMS Patna; he had been tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the first coronavirus casualty for Bihar and sixth for India.

The news was confirmed to the media on Sunday afternoon when the state was observing Janta Curfew.

The man who hailed from Munger, had travel history to Qatar, hailed from Munger and died before being diagnosed with the infection.

COVID-19 LIVE | India observes 'Janta curfew' as confirmed cases reach 324, five dead so far

Meanwhile, one Covid-19 positive case was also detected and admitted at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) on Sunday.

Director of AIIMS, Patna, Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh confirmed it over phone to a news channel but did not share details.

Meanwhile, t least 520 passengers were placed under home Quarantine in Bihar after being identifying them upon their arrivals of coronavirus-affected countries.

A total 3,00,052 passengers have been screened by the health officials.