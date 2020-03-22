List of 75 districts in India which will see a lockdown due to COVID-19
The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
With the COVID-19 death toll rising to seven, the Centre and state governments, in a high-level meeting, have decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday.
