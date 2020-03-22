STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh locks down 10 districts, seals inter-state borders

Lockdown was announced for 10 districts  Bhopal, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Rewa and Gwalior for one to three days.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

A city street wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal Sunday March 22 2020.

A city street wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal Sunday March 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Within 48 hours after the state found itself on the COVID-19 map with four positive cases, most people in Madhya Pradesh shut themselves indoors in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday.

Lockdown was announced for 10 districts  Bhopal, Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Rewa and Gwalior for one to three days, according to caretaker health minister Tarun Bhanot. Narsinghpur has been ordered shut for 14 days.

Jabalpur which witnessed the first positive cases on Friday evening will remain shut till March 24. Three persons from a family arriving from Dubai and one from Germany tested positive and were moved to the medical college hospital in Jabalpur.

"Their condition is stable," said Bhanot who happens to be from Jabalpur. The town was stunned to silence on Sunday. The healthcare services all over the state are under intensive monitoring, Bhanot said.

Three of these four persons, residents of a densely populated area in Jabalpur, apparently contacted several people since their return from abroad.

One of them has been booked for not informing the authorities of his return from abroad on March 16, official sources said. "As many as 21 people who came in contact with him had been quarantined," an official said.

In most other cities including capital Bhopal, Sunday began on an unusually quiet note with most people skipping morning walks and jogging schedules and roads were deserted. Passenger train services through the state have been cancelled till March 31.

Gardens, stadia and other public grounds, that usually witness crowds on Sundays, were empty. Roadside shops and eateries also remained closed across the state.

To check the spread of coronavirus, authorities in several districts of the state have taken various measures, like shutting schools, cinema halls and museums, keeping passenger buses off the roads and closing down restaurants and markets.

'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. was part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, officials have sealed MP borders with Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashta.

With the new provisions of lockdown in many other districts the situation will be monitored before the next announcement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Janata curfew COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp