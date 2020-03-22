Minor Assam girl tests negative for coronavirus during recheck, no positive cases in state so far

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A minor Assam girl, who tested positive for novel coronavirus at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, tested negative on a recheck at the Regional Medical Research Centre under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Lahowal in Dibrugarh.



“Test report at ICMR, Lahowal, is negative,” Jorhat District Magistrate Roshni Aparanji Korati told this newspaper on Sunday morning.

The four-and-half-year-old girl had returned from Bihar along with her sister and mother by a train on March 19.



Earlier, the authorities had put her family members as well as the ASHA, who reported her sickness, at an isolation ward of the JMCH.



Assam, and the northeast at large, has not yet recorded any COVID-19 positive case as of yet.