Surat man first victim of coronavirus in Gujarat

The man, with travel history to Delhi and Jaipur, was admitted to a private hospital here on March 17 with several complications related to kidney and asthma.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:02 PM

By PTI

SURAT: Coronavirus claimed its first victim in Gujarat on Sunday when a 67-year-old man, who had tested positive for the infection, died at a private hospital here, officials said.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on March 21, officials said.

He did not have any travel history to a foreign country.

"The man, a coronavirus positive patient, died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon," Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel confirmed.

"He was admitted to a private hospital on March 17 with several health complications like kidney problem and asthma. He died around 2.50 pm on Sunday," Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said.

Apart from COVID-19, the patient suffered from various other ailments, including acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, multiple organ failure and acute kidney failure, Pani said.

"His family members and others whom he came in contact with him have already been placed in quarantine," the official said.

Earlier, three COVID-19 cases were reported from Surat, including the man who died on Sunday.

There have been 18 coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat so far, with four new ones reported on Sunday.

The first two positive cases were reported on Thursday.

