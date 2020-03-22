STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh government puts 15 districts under lockdown from March 23-25 

Inter-state bus services has also been halted with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the ‘janata curfew’ which was successfully observed across the state on March 22 has been extended.

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 12:41 AM

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai 
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a major step towards taming the dread march of deadly Coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced lockdown in 15 districts of the state beginning Monday and also said that UP Surface Roadways Bus Services will remain suspended till March 25. 

The 15 districts under lockdown include – Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Morabadabad, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh. All these districts will be sanitised while being under lockdown from March 23-25. 

While addressing the people of the state, the CM said that the state buses would neither leave the state nor would buses from other states be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh. However, the CM appealed the people to remain indoors unless they require essential goods. All the shops, malls, markets, multiplexes, educational institutions, government departments, private concerns and industrial units will remain closed till March 25. 

The CM assured that all the essential services including grocery shops, medicine shops, ration shops, ATM/banks, hospitals will remain open during the period of lockdown. Any private vehicles would not be allowed to move on the roads without a genuine reason. 

“To meet any emergency, people will free to Dial 112 (Police Response Vehicle), 108 Ambulance to serve them,” said the CM. 

People of the districts under lockdown have been advised to avoid going to religious places or assemble for any other purpose including weddings.

 “People are urged to pray at home instead of going to temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras or any other religious place so as to follow social distancing. Those from Nepal are also advised to isolate themselves in room of their house away from other members of their family to minimise the threat of virus spread,” said the CM.

