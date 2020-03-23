Chloroquine disappears from drug stores in Indore

By IANS

BHOPAL: Chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, has now become the most sought after medicine after reports emerged that it is proving effective in the fight against coronavirus.

It is being claimed that chloroquine has disappeared from the drug stores in Indore and some even claim that the drug is being supplied to the United States.

As per the initial study, chloroquine treatment of COVID-19 patients had clinical and virologic benefit versus a comparison group. Chloroquine was added as a recommended antiviral for treatment of COVID-19, though clinical trials is still going on.

Sources said that pharmaceutical company Ipca Laboratories share price surged over 12 percent on Monday after the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) partially lifted the import ban on chloroquine supply. Ipca Laboratories manufactures chloroquine. It has also informed the BSE and the NSE about the demand for the drug in the US.

It has said in the filing to the exchanges that due to the shortage implications or medical necessity of certain drugs and finished products, the FDA has made an exception to the import of the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished products including Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate and Chloroquine Phosphate produced at the Company's manufacturing units.

The president of Indore Drug Association told IANS, "it is true that this drug is not available over the counter in Indore."

However, Ipca lab refused to answer queries on the US demand for the drug saying it is a corporate matter.