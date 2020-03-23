STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colour blindness not impediment for driving license, Transport Ministry drafts notification

The draft norms have been prepared after ophthalmologists from the All Indian institute of Medical sciences suggested its positive recommendations.

Published: 23rd March 2020

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Colour blindness may not remain a roadblock for driving anymore as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday drafted a notification for issuing license to people suffering from color vision deficiency.

"Being sensitive to the issues raised and considering the demand of such citizens, the Ministry has issued a draft notification GSR 176 E, dated 16 March 2020 for amendment to Form 1 and 1A of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for solo coting comments and suggestions," ministerial officials told ANI.

"The matter was sympathetically examined consulting the Medical experts. It had been reported that the citizens with certain degree of colour blindness can be provided with driving license and this is being done in many countries of the world," they added.

The issue was brought to the notice of the ministry that the colour blind are unable to own a license for driving.

According to the new draft regulations, the question of distinguishing between pigmentary colours, red and green, 'Yes/No,' shall be omitted.

However, the certification of medical fitness regarding the applicant's colour vision have been mandated. The applicant needs to prove whether he/she have been found suffering from severe or total colour blindness.

