Coronavirus: 11 new patients identified in Gujarat as total number of confirmed cases reaches 29

Of these, five cases are of local transmission and six patients have a history of recent visits to countries like Saudi Arabia, France, Sri Lanka and the UK.

Published: 23rd March 2020 12:38 PM

A worker sanitizes trolleys at a store as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Surat Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Eleven new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 29, the state health department said on Monday.

Among the new patients, five are males and six females.

Of these, five cases are of local transmission and six patients have a history of recent visits to countries like Saudi Arabia, France, Sri Lanka and the UK, it said.

With this, Ahmedabad now has total of 13 cases, Vadodara-six, Surat and Gandhinagar-four each, and Kutch and Rajkot-one each, the health department said.

So far, one coronavirus patient has died in the state.

The death of a 67-year-old man was reported from Surat on Sunday, it said.

He had interstate travel history and was suffering from various ailments like kidney failure and asthma, officials earlier said.

Coronavirus COVID-19
