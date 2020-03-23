STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Uttarakhand government to provide Rs 500 for poor to buy sanitisers, masks

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh announced the lockdown till March end but assured the people that essential services would be available.  

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing protective masks travel in a crowded Gorakhpur bound train amid worldwide coronavirus scare at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 3 lakh daily wagers and labourers will get Rs 500 each to buy sanitisers and masks in Uttarakhand where the government on Sunday announced a lockdown till March 31 Labour minister Harak Singh Rawat said the amount would be transferred to the account of these workers who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Hundreds of such labourers are left without jobs due to a lockdown in the state.

“This (amount) is for buying sanitiser and mask for their protection. We will take more steps to ensure their safety,” Rawat said.

Later, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh announced the lockdown till March end but assured the people that essential services would be available.  

“After the nationwide Janta curfew that was observed against COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to continue the curfew till March 31. We will make sure the availability of essential services such as food, medicines for all," he said.

With over 1.25 crore population in 13 districts, the government advised citizens to stay indoors and step out for essential services and emergencies only. 

The list of restrictions includes public transportation of all kind, all commercial establishments including shops, and the prohibition on the gathering of more than five people.

Essential services categories listed under the notification are food, medical supplies, power, water, banks, ATM, print, electronic and social media, petrol pumps, LPG, production and manufacturing units of essential items, e-commerce platforms of essential items among others, The notification added that any violation of the regulations will be punishable under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp