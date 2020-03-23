Coronavirus: Uttarakhand government to provide Rs 500 for poor to buy sanitisers, masks

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 3 lakh daily wagers and labourers will get Rs 500 each to buy sanitisers and masks in Uttarakhand where the government on Sunday announced a lockdown till March 31 Labour minister Harak Singh Rawat said the amount would be transferred to the account of these workers who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Hundreds of such labourers are left without jobs due to a lockdown in the state.

“This (amount) is for buying sanitiser and mask for their protection. We will take more steps to ensure their safety,” Rawat said.

Later, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh announced the lockdown till March end but assured the people that essential services would be available.

“After the nationwide Janta curfew that was observed against COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to continue the curfew till March 31. We will make sure the availability of essential services such as food, medicines for all," he said.

With over 1.25 crore population in 13 districts, the government advised citizens to stay indoors and step out for essential services and emergencies only.

The list of restrictions includes public transportation of all kind, all commercial establishments including shops, and the prohibition on the gathering of more than five people.

Essential services categories listed under the notification are food, medical supplies, power, water, banks, ATM, print, electronic and social media, petrol pumps, LPG, production and manufacturing units of essential items, e-commerce platforms of essential items among others, The notification added that any violation of the regulations will be punishable under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC.