COVID-19: Centre asks state governments to strictly enforce lockdown

The Centre has asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted street of East Delhi during Janta curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 and continue till midnight on March 31. Some other states have also enforced lockdown.

Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, and 25 per cent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

